Contegra Construction Co. Completes Two Distribution Centers in Kansas City, Kan
The latest phase of Northpoint Development’s Turner Logistics Center in Kansas City, Kan. is complete with the addition of 919,080 square feet of space in two distribution centers. Contegra Construction Co. completed both buildings in tandem and has now built all three distribution centers at the growing 250-acre development. Turner Logistics Center hosts 1.3 million square feet of distribution space and has the capacity for three million square feet of Class A industrial space. It is adjacent to the newly created Turner Diagonal interchange with Interstate 70.stlouiscnr.com
