Contegra Construction Co. Completes Two Distribution Centers in Kansas City, Kan

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest phase of Northpoint Development’s Turner Logistics Center in Kansas City, Kan. is complete with the addition of 919,080 square feet of space in two distribution centers. Contegra Construction Co. completed both buildings in tandem and has now built all three distribution centers at the growing 250-acre development. Turner Logistics Center hosts 1.3 million square feet of distribution space and has the capacity for three million square feet of Class A industrial space. It is adjacent to the newly created Turner Diagonal interchange with Interstate 70.

CNN

A record number of Americans are quitting their jobs

New York (CNN Business) — A record 4.3 million people quit their jobs in August, evidence of the considerable leverage workers have in today's economy. About 2.9% of the workforce quit in August, up from 2.7% in July, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report, released Tuesday. That marks the highest quit rate since the report began in 2000.
