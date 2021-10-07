Felzkowski bills would allow carrying of concealed firearms without licenses, hunting of sandhill cranes
WISCONSIN – State Senator Mary Felzkowski (R-Tomahawk) on Wednesday, Oct. 6 announced that she had authored two pieces of legislation included in the “Sporting Freedom” bill package, 13 bills written by Republican lawmakers that she said aim to “promote hunting and fishing in the state, protect the rights of sportsmen and women, as well as ensure that our natural resources are responsibly maintained.”www.tomahawkleader.com
Comments / 0