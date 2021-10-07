Rookie Report Card: Kenneth Gainwell and Kadarius Toney

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Kadarius Toney has been something of a bit actor in this young Giants season. The rookie first-round draft pick has been eased into the offense — used somewhat sparingly, but just enough to give a tantalizing glimpse of his athleticism. That’s been the case from Week 1 to 3, but this week against the Saints? Well, it’s finally time for this bit actor to get his close-up. With Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and Darius Slayton (hamstring) officially ruled out for this Sunday’s game, and Kenny Golladay working around an injured hip, Toney will rise to the forefront of the Giants' passing game. It’s a role the team certainly envisioned when they drafted him 20th overall, but perhaps not this soon. That doesn’t seem to bother Toney, though, who on Friday said he was ready for whatever coach Joe Judge had planned for him.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO