California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all students – the first requirement of its kind in the United States. Both public and private students at "elementary and secondary schools" will be required to be vaccinated for in-person learning starting the academic term or semester following full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of the vaccine for their grade span – 7-12 and K-6.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO