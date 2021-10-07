CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Private Company Investment Platform EquityZen Closes Growth Opportunity Fund for Pre-IPO Firms

By JD Alois
crowdfundinsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEquityZen, a marketplace for private firms that caters to accredited and institutional-focused investors, has closed on its 7th Growth Opportunity Fund. The Fund will invest in 15 to 20 later-stage private firms allowing investors to gain a diversified portfolio of promising younger companies. Since 2013, EquityZen reports that it has...

www.crowdfundinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

Whether they admit it or not, every investor is looking for a life-changing investment that will grow many-fold, paving the way to financial independence. The rarest of these game-changers is the 10-bagger, an investment that increases to 10 times its original value. Finding stocks that can grow many times over...
STOCKS
crowdfundinsider.com

Finova Acquires BEP Systems to Support Mortgage Platform Presence in the UK

Mortgage platform Finova has reportedly acquired its competitor, BEP Systems, in order to expand its presence in the United Kingdom. Finova’s Cloud-powered software is being used by more than 60 lenders and around 3,000 brokers, meanwhile, BEP, which launched back in 2014, focuses mainly on mortgages, loans and deposits for financial service providers on its platform.
SMALL BUSINESS
pulse2.com

Virtual Events Platform BuzzCast Closes $4.35 Million In Seed Funding

BuzzCast — a premium virtual events platform – announced that it has closed a $4.35 million seed round. These are the details. BuzzCast — a premium virtual events platform – announced that it has closed a $4.35 million seed round that it will use to integrate NFTs into premium virtual events. This funding round was led by Ayre Ventures with participation from The Syndicate, a group of 9,000+ accredited investors led by Jason Calacanis.
MARKETS
pulse2.com

Real Estate Investing Platform Company InvestNext Raises $4.3 Million In Seed Funding

InvestNext — a company that has developed an end-to-end platform that streamlines how real estate investment firms raise and manage capital — announced it closed a $4.3 million seed round. These are the details. InvestNext — a company that has developed an end-to-end platform that streamlines how real estate investment...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Private Company#Growth Opportunity Fund#Equityzen Co Founder#Private Markets
pulse2.com

Legal Tech Company PERSUIT Closes $20 Million In Series A Funding

Legal tech company PERSUIT announced it has raised $20 million in its Series A funding led by OpenView. These are the details. Legal tech company PERSUIT announced it has raised $20 million in its Series A funding led by OpenView. And the company will use the resources to invest in accelerated capabilities across its product range and enhanced data insights to best support and grow its customers.
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Ribbit Capital Makes Investment in Bank Jago to Support Financial Inclusion Efforts in Indonesia

Recently announced that Ribbit Capital, which is one of the leading Fintech investors whose investments includes Tinkoff, Revolut, BharatPe, Robinhood, Affirm, Nubank, Coinbase and Credit Karma, has made an investment in Bank Jago, an Indonesia-listed tech -based bank with “a drive to accelerate financial inclusion in Indonesia.”. Bank Jago introduced...
BUSINESS
pulse2.com

Personal And Professional Growth Platform Company Medley Raises $3.7 Million

Medley — a platform for personal and professional growth – recently announced a $3.7 million funding round. These are the details. Medley — a platform for personal and professional growth – recently announced their $3.7 million funding round led by Connie Chan and Anne Lee Skates of Andreessen Horowitz with participation from Aglaé Ventures, Foundation Capital, artist Ciara Wilson, Away CEO and co-founder Jen Rubio, Peloton SVP and Head of Global Marketing & Communications Dara Treseder, and Sanyin Siang, the Executive Director of the Coach K Center on Leadership & Ethics at Duke University, among other leading executives and entrepreneurs.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
DraftKings
Sportico

Sharp Alpha Advisors Closes $10 Million Sports Betting Fund

Sharp Alpha Advisors, a venture capital and advisory firm that specializes in sports betting, has closed its first $10 million fund. Led by managing partner Lloyd Danzig, the group invests primarily into early-stage gambling technology companies. It has made 11 investments to date, including motorsport fantasy operator GridRival, gambling exchange Prophet and free-to-play platform PickUp. Sharp Alpha plans to spend half of the $10 million on initial commitments and reserve the rest for follow-on investments into portfolio companies that show the most promise. Its 11 investments to date make up more than half of that initial $5 million allotment, Danzig said. The fund...
GAMBLING
crowdfundinsider.com

Working Capital Fintech Demica Partners with Standard Chartered to Improve Access to Bank’s Supplier Finance Program

(LON: STAN) is teaming up with Demica, a major Fintech focused on working capital solutions, in order to streamline access to the bank’s supplier finance program, allowing easier enrolment for suppliers via an online portal while providing a seamless experience for the Bank’s clients. The partnership will “commence with the...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Blockchain: Hedera Hashgraph Partners with Digital Asset Custody Provider Hex Trust

A new partnership between Hex Trust and Hedera Hashgraph will aim to provide banks, financial institutions, and institutional investors with a safe, and compliant way to integrate HTS-based tokens into the operations of their digital assets. Hex Trust will be using the Hedera Token Service for native token issuance, management,...
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

SUMA Wealth Raises $2 Million in Pre-Seed Funding, Seeks to Eliminate Latino Wealth Gap

Has announced an additional $2 million pre-seed round of funding, bringing the total to $3.3 million. The Fintech aims to accelerate the development of its AI-enabled financial applications with the new funding being used to expand SUMA’s technical capabilities seeking to eradicate the Latino wealth gap. The funding round was...
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

Property Finance Lender MT Finance Appoints Chris Patrick to its Board of Directors

MT Finance is pleased to confirm the appointment of Chris Patrick to the Board as the lender’s “first ever” non-executive director. Chris has “forged a long career in the private equity, finance and investment banking world,” according to an update shared with CI. Chris has a lot of experience, most...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Crowdfunding Platform Silicon Prairie Acquires Funding Portal Miventure

Investment crowdfunding platform Silicon Prairie has acquired Miventure, according to a note from the company. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Silicon Valley lists securities under Reg CF as well as other exemptions. Miventure is a FINRA regulated funding portal seeking to raise capital under Reg CF as well.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Coconut water brand Vita Coco sets IPO terms, plans to raise $224 million

Vita Coco Co., makers of coconut water and other beverages, has set terms for its initial public offering, with plans to raise $224 million. The company will offer 11.5 million shares, expected to price in a range of $18 to $21. Vita Coco would be valued at $1.1 billion at the midpoint of that range. Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. has agreed to purchase $20 million worth of shares from Verlinvest in a private placement transaction. Vita Coco plans to list on the NASDAQ under the ticker "COCO." Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, Evercore ISI, Wells Fargo Securities, Guggenheim Securities, Piper Sandler, and William Blairare the underwriters for the deal. Founded in 2004, Vita Coco is based in New York City and had sales of $311 million for the year ending Dec. 31, 2020, up from $284 million the previous year. The Renaissance IPO ETF has slipped 1.7% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 16.4% for the period.
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Wefunder Touts Use of Preferred Securities in Crowdfunded Offerings

a leading investment crowdfunding platform that primarily issues securities using the Reg CF (Regulation Crowdfunding) securities exemption, recently touted the fact that most securities offerings on its market are for Preferred shares. Wefunder stated that not 100% of offerings are for Preferred but said nearly all offerings are Preferred.
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Chip Nears £10 Million in Securities Offering Hosted on Crowdcube

Chip is raising growth capital in an equity offering at a pre-money valuation of £86.786 million. The success of the offering is driven by its recent growth reporting an increase in deposits of 548% during the past 12 months with users topping 400,000. Chip states that its focus is to...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

UK’s Investment App Ziglu Introduces Fee-Free Euro Account

UK-headquartered banking, exchange, and investment app Ziglu is introducing a fee-free Euro account which has been designed to enable tourists and business travelers to spend “without incurring currency exchange charges.”. The account, which is an addition to Ziglu’s sterling current account, is being introduced as COVID-19 related travel restrictions begin...
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy