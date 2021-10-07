CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audi Driver Unscathed After Colliding with Coaster Train in Leucadia

By City News Service
 5 days ago
A Coaster train heading north on the Del Mar bluffs. Photo by Chris Jennewein

The driver of an Audi sedan is alive Thursday after colliding with a North County Transit District Coaster train in Leucadia.

San Diego Sheriff’s deputies responded at 4:44 p.m. Wednesday to a report that a train and a car collided near the 1600 block of North Vulcan Avenue, said Deputy Joseph Pirri of the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station.

The Audi sustained moderate damage to its front end but the driver did not appear to sustain any injuries and refused to be evaluated by paramedics, Pirri said.

No injuries were reported by the train’s crew or passengers but the train sustained minor damage.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the sheriff’s department’s non-emergency line at 858-565-5200.

