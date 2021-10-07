CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego County, CA

San Diego Gas Prices at Highest in Nearly a Decade as Post-COVID Travel Picks Up

By City News Service
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cpFca_0cKAcZZ600
A car is shown at a gas station near the San Diego State University campus. File photo by Megan Wood/inewsource

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Thursday to its highest amount since Oct. 23, 2012, with further increases expected.

The average price rose six-tenths of a cent to $4.384, one day after increasing six-tenths of a cent, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The latest average is 2.8 cents more than one week ago, 3.1 cents more than one month ago and $1.197 higher than one year ago.

The average price has risen $1.157 since the start of the year because of higher oil prices and increased demand for gasoline following the end of pandemic-related restrictions.

San Diego County’s record gas price is $4.725 set on Oct. 8, 2012.

Comments / 0

Related
Times of San Diego

San Diego County Gas Prices Rise Slightly

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose two-tenths of a cent Sunday to $4.387, one day after increasing one-tenth of a cent. The average price has risen seven of the past eight days, increasing 3.1 cents to its highest amount since Oct. 23, 2012, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 2.6 cents more than one week ago, 3.2 cents higher than one month ago and $1.20 greater than one year ago.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego County, CA
Traffic
San Diego County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Covid#Post Covid Travel#Aaa
Times of San Diego

Metropolitan Transit System Purchases 12 Electric Buses for Iris Rapid Route

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System Friday announced the purchase order of a dozen 60-foot battery-electric buses to provide service on the new 100% electric Iris Rapid. This new route is intended to provide fast, limited-stop service in the South Bay area, from Otay Mesa to Imperial Beach via state Route 905 and Coronado Avenue. It is scheduled to open in early 2023.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Officials to Monitor Local Waterways for Impacts from Huntington Beach Oil Leak

Workers in San Diego County have started to check local waterways for potential fallout from Saturday’s Orange County oil spill. They were on the lookout for oil at the Santa Margarita River, Harbor Beach and Oceanside City Beach, Aqua Hedionda Lagoon, near the Del Mar Fairgrounds, San Dieguito Lagoon, Los Peñasquitos Lagoon and La Jolla Shores-Scripps.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Buyer Purchases 5-Building El Cajon Industrial Site for $17.75 M, Plans Upgrades

A five-building complex in the El Cajon industrial market has sold for $17.75 million, according to Commercial Asset Advisors in San Diego. The buyer, PWI Greenfield L.P., purchased the property with the intention of modernizing and improving the site with sustainable landscaping and new paint, signage, parking lot asphalt and automated gates. CAA principals Mike Conger and Brian Jenkins represented the firm.
EL CAJON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Times of San Diego

Judge Finds Environmental Review of Huge Otay Ranch Projects Failed to Account for Wildfire Risks

A judge Thursday vacated San Diego County’s approvals of proposed Otay Ranch projects near Chula Vista, citing faulty environmental documents. The court found that the county’s Environmental Impact Report did not adequately disclose nor analyze the projects’ impacts, especially potential wildfire risks. Several environmental groups, supported by the California Attorney...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy