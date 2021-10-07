San Diego Gas Prices at Highest in Nearly a Decade as Post-COVID Travel Picks Up

A car is shown at a gas station near the San Diego State University campus. File photo by Megan Wood/inewsource

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Thursday to its highest amount since Oct. 23, 2012, with further increases expected.

The average price rose six-tenths of a cent to $4.384, one day after increasing six-tenths of a cent, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The latest average is 2.8 cents more than one week ago, 3.1 cents more than one month ago and $1.197 higher than one year ago.

The average price has risen $1.157 since the start of the year because of higher oil prices and increased demand for gasoline following the end of pandemic-related restrictions.

San Diego County’s record gas price is $4.725 set on Oct. 8, 2012.