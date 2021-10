After his show stopping performance against the Bears in Week 3, Coach Stefanski talked about his running style. “Kareem runs very hard. When it is there, he runs hard and makes great yards. When it is not there, he is still running hard and he is spinning out of it. I have seen it live and in living color with a great seat the last couple of years to see this kid fight for every yard out there. He has a great mentality and is a team guy all of the way. We are certainly were leaning on him there in moments.”

