CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Comment: Look forward not back

By Chris Jackson
Railway Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Connecting Europe Express completes its tour of the continent in Paris on October 7, the rail industry must use the momentum generated by the EU’s Year of Rail to develop a competitive sector which is able to attract a new generation of users and staff, argues our Editor-in-Chief ... As theConnecting Europe Express completes its tour of the continent in Paris on October 7, the rail industry must use the momentum generated by the EU’s Year of Rail to develop a competitive sector which is able to attract a new generation of users and staff, argues our Editor-in-Chief Chris Jackson.

www.railwaygazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Railway Gazette

Track Technology: Designing slab track for a 360 km/h railway

A version of the Porr modular slab track laid on sections of the Berlin – München high speed line has been chosen for the initial phases of the UK’s HS2 project between London, Birmingham and Crewe. Subscribe for full access. Take out a Print & Digital subscription and you will...
TRAFFIC
Railway Gazette

International rail freight links boost Chinese cities

CHINA: The launch of rail freight services linking the Chengdu International Railway Port to destinations across Asia and Europe has helped the Qingbaijiang district of the city achieve ‘outstanding’ economic development, the local authority reports. Meanwhile the city of Wuhan has further expanded the range of European destinations served by ...
TRAFFIC
martechseries.com

Ben Williams Joins TBWA\Worldwide as Chief Creative Experience Officer

The appointment of a new breed of creative leader builds on the company’s investments in brand experience, design and innovation. TBWA\Worldwide announced the appointment of Ben Williams as global chief creative experience officer. Williams joins the TBWA collective to set the vision for TBWA’s global creative product, unlocking the power of creativity to push the boundaries of brand experience.
BUSINESS
Variety

Lux Vide Sales Chief Barbara Pavone on ‘Sandokan,’ ‘Michelangelo’ ‘Caravaggio’ & Retaining IP With Streamers (EXCLUSIVE)

Italy’s Lux Vide, which has been pushing into the U.S. and international markets with high-end shows such as “Medici” and “Leonardo,” recently appointed former Warner Bros. Italy senior exec Barbara Pavone as its chief marketing and sales officer. As part of her job Pavone, who is attending Mipcom, is dealing with Lux’s international co-productions and partnerships. Not surprisingly, one of her biggest challenges is retaining IP when she negotiates with streamers such as Netflix. “It’s a privilege to work with global streaming platforms,” says Pavone who recently helped seal Lux’s first deal with a major streamer, details of which are being kept...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu#Print Digital#Premium#The Knowledge Hub
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Energy agency urges bigger global push to cut emissions

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — The International Energy Agency is urging governments to make stronger commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions at an upcoming U.N. climate summit, warning the world is not on track to meet environmental goals and that new investment in clean energy was needed to “jolt the energy system onto a new set of rails.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Don't panic buy for Christmas, Britain says after port chaos

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Britain said on Wednesday that people should buy normally for Christmas and that there would be no shortage of gifts after shipping containers carrying toys and electrical goods were diverted from the country’s biggest port because it was full. "I'm confident that people will be...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
The Guardian

Local Covid vaccines fill gap as UN Covax scheme misses target

Developing countries are increasingly turning to homegrown Covid vaccinations as the UN-backed Covax programme falls behind. While western countries roll out booster jabs to their own populations, Covax, which was set up by UN agencies, governments and donors to ensure fair access to Covid-19 vaccines for low- and middle-income countries, has said it will miss its target to distribute 2bn doses globally by the end of this year.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Guardian

‘A Narnia-esque portal to another world’ – a hike on the Ulster Way

Back when I had no children and, consequently, the seesaw of life’s energy still tipped towards surplus rather than shortfall, I got into the habit of long, early morning runs. I was living in a built-up suburb of east Belfast, but one of the unappreciated and beguiling features of that complex city is the easy access to the beautiful and diverse countryside that rings it.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Is crypto really the answer to our property problems?

Once upon a time, if we wanted to save for a deposit, we plugged as much as we could every month into a savings account – one that paid the highest interest rate we could find, preferably an Isa too, for those all-important tax breaks.Those days it seems, or at least some in the cryptocurrency market claim, are long gone.Despite the breathtaking volatility in this unregulated world, or perhaps because of it, 1.2 million adults under the age of 34 have already invested. For almost half of those regularly investing or prepared to, the main reason is saving for a...
MARKETS
Reuters

UK growth picks up in August after July dip

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Britain's economy grew 0.4% in August, leaving it just 0.8% smaller than it was in February 2020, just before the country went into its first COVID-19 lockdown, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast monthly gross domestic product...
ECONOMY
Reuters

European business group says China power cuts poorly communicated

SHANGHAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - China's power shortages will likely force some European companies operating there to delay orders and some firms are unhappy about how authorities notify them about power cuts, a European business group said on Wednesday. "Many members think they have to delay their orders, their customers...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy