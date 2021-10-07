West Valley Demonstration Project experts detail main plant demolition safeguards in new videos
WEST VALLEY – The Department of Energy and CH2M HILL BWXT West Valley, its cleanup contractor at the West Valley Demonstration Project, announced the availability of two videos related to the future demolition of the main plant process building. These videos feature subject matter experts with more than 130 years of combined experience in nuclear decommissioning and environmental cleanup.
