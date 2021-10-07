CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

County Offers Bulb Exchange Program During October for Energy Action Month

By Michelle Queen
mymcmedia.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOctober is National Energy Action Month, a federal-wide effort to promote sustainability and energy efficiency while encouraging the smart use of energy, water, and transportation resources. Here in Montgomery County, the public libraries and the Department of Environmental Protection are offering a light bulb exchange program where residents may exchange inefficient light bulbs for energy-efficient ones.

