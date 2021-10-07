CHERRY TREE MAN CONVICTED OF ASSAULT, ACQUITTED OF RAPE
On Tuesday, a Cherry Tree man was found guilty of assault and acquitted of rape. GantNews.Com reports, 49 year old William Winkelman had been charged with assaulting the victim on three different occasions at a Burnside Township residence. The online publication adds, It took a jury about an hour to reach their guilty verdict and Winkelman was taken into custody by the Sheriffs Department after his bail had been revoked.www.wpxz1041fm.com
Comments / 0