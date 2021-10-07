CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel Is Planning An Agatha Harkness Spin-Off For Disney+

By Ben Travis
Empire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho’s spinning off into their own Marvel show? It's Agatha ‘All Along’ Harkness – Kathryn Hahn’s breakout (spoiler alert!) villain from this year’s WandaVision series. Among the many delights of the Scarlet Witch-centric sitcom-mystery-drama was Hahn’s delightful performance as nosy neighbour Agnes, later revealed to be powerful MCU witch Agatha Harkness in disguise, with her own designs on Wanda’s reality-altering powers. And since she was (again, spoiler alert) left alive in the series’ finale, it’s not exactly a surprise that the breakout character is being set up for her own Disney+ series, as reported by Variety.

