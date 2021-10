Hollywood studio veteran Alan Horn will retire from Disney as of December 31 after leading the company’s film empire to record-breaking success. His exit — coinciding with the end of the Bob Iger era — caps a 50-year-plus career that has seen him become one of Hollywood’s most revered executives. Monday’s announcement was widely expected, and follows a lengthy transition period that saw Alan Bergman succeed Horn as sole chairman of the movie studio on January 1, 2021 (the duo had served as co-chairmen since mid-2019). Horn in turn focused on his duties as chief creative officer. The rearranging took place as...

