CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Jan 6 Committee To Meet With Facebook Whistleblower: REPORT

By Ailan Evans
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots is set to meet with former Facebook product manager and whistleblower Frances Haugen as soon as Thursday, CNN reported. Haugen, who worked on Facebook’s Civic Misinformation team preceding, during and in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, leaked documents to The Wall Street Journal and lawmakers to show, among other things, that Facebook’s algorithms amplified “hateful” and “divisive” content. In her testimony before a Senate Commerce Committee hearing Tuesday and in whistleblower complaints filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Haugen alleged Facebook prioritized profit over safety in its moderation of content by dissolving its Civic Misinformation team after the 2020 election.

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Democratic Staffers Are Fleeing The Hill To Work For Big Tech: REPORT

Democratic congressional staffers are leaving their positions on Capitol Hill to work for major tech companies, according to a Politico report. April Jones, who worked as deputy legislative director and counsel for Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota on technology and telecommunications matters, left her position last Tuesday to join Apple’s government affairs team, Politico reported. Jones’ departure came on the same day that Klobuchar decried the influence of Big Tech in Washington during Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen’s testimony.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Facebook ‘repeatedly lied’ to Oversight Board about secret VIP list that let users break rules, whistleblower says

Facebook has “lied” to its Oversight Board “repeatedly”, according to whistleblower Frances Haugen, who announced that she will be speaking to the panel in the wake of recent scandals.The social media company reportedly had a list of high-profile users that could flaunt its rules without consequence, and was aware that Instagram made young girls with body image issues feel worse about themselves.Ms Haugen had worked as a product manager in Facebook’s civic integrity group, having previously worked at Google and Pinterest, and recently revealed herself as the source of leaked documents shared to the Wall Street Journal that revealed...
INTERNET
truthorfiction.com

‘Are You Concerned Someone You Know is Becoming Too Prepared?’ Facebook

AdvertisementsOn October 10 2021, a screenshot of a purported Facebook warning asking members of canning and prepper groups if they knew someone who was “becoming too prepared” was shared to Reddit’s r/comedyheaven:. becoming too prepared from comedyheaven. A nearly identical screenshot was shared to r/conspiracy in early September 2021. Appended...
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schiff
People

'Lock the Gallery Doors!': Congressman Describes Being Inside Capitol During Jan. 6 Riot

The moments after a large group of Donald Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol doors on Jan. 6 were filled with panic, fear and much chaos. That's the scene laid out by California Rep. Adam Schiff in his upcoming book, Midnight in Washington, in which he recounts the the moments before the insurrection — and what transpired among the elected officials gathered inside to certify the presidential election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WREG

Facebook unveils new controls for kids using its platforms

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook, in the aftermath of damning testimony that its platforms harm children, will be introducing several features including prompting teens to take a break using its photo sharing app Instagram, and “nudging” teens if they are repeatedly looking at the same content that’s not conducive to their well-being. The Menlo Park, […]
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Election#The Select Committee#The Wall Street Journal#Senate Commerce Committee#Democratic#At T#T Mobile
The Guardian

The latest revelations mark the beginning of the end for the House of Zuckerberg

A whistleblower standing before Congress. A global scandal involving Facebook. Mark Zuckerberg missing in action and a series of lesser executives spinning wildly on US television networks. So far, so 2018. Because last week, we had 2018: the remake. A week that started for Facebook with a six-hour global outage and ended with one of its most trenchant critics, the American-Filipino journalist Maria Ressa, being awarded a Nobel prize. And in the middle of it, a whistleblower captured the attention of America.
U.S. POLITICS
CNET

How to permanently delete your Facebook account and keep your photos

If you've been keeping an eye on the news, you've likely seen Facebook all over it. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, testified before Congress alleging that Facebook knew its services, like Instagram, may hurt teens. Her testimony also included details alleging Facebook's internal research shows weakness in fighting misinformation. On Tuesday night, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg responded in a post. If the controversy has you convinced you should cut ties with the social media account, we'll tell you below the steps to follow.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
brumpost.com

Facebook reportedly worsened Ethiopia’s violence – Whistleblower

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen has made it known that the social media giant was used to escalate violence in Ethiopia. Haugen testified before a US Senate subcommittee where she stated that the company could be used dangerously if action isn’t taken. Facebook was blamed back in 2019 over the spread...
WORLD
Distractify

Facebook Has Seemingly Been Deleted From the Internet — Was the Website Hacked?

Aligning with one of the most Monday-y Mondays ever, three of the biggest social media platforms on the planet, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, are all seemingly down and not working for anyone. This outage has caused millions of users to attempt to refresh, uninstall, or re-sign in to their accounts in an attempt to circumvent the issue, but the problem doesn't actually fall in the individual's hands.
INTERNET
Shore News Network

For Nancy Pelosi, “taxing the rich” means giving the IRS access to bank accounts over $10,000

If you have more than $10,000 in your bank account, Democrat Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, you must be one of the rich and wealthy elites the Democrat party is making pay their fair share under Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda. Under the current proposal, the IRS will be given access to view all transactions over $600 on accounts with $10,000 or more in them.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene under fire for incendiary Twitter poll

Controversial congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has posted a provocative message on Twitter, which some users have interpreted as a reckless call for civil war.The Georgia Republican posted a poll on Monday, asking her followers to vote on whether they thought America should “have a national divorce.”She offered three responses: “Yes, by R & D states”; “No, stay together;” and “Undecided.”As of Tuesday evening, almost half of the 44,293 respondents said the United States should divorce. Around 44% were against the idea and 10% were undecided.In a week where “civil war is coming” had been trending on Twitter, many accused...
INTERNET
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

55K+
Followers
17K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy