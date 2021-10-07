Jan 6 Committee To Meet With Facebook Whistleblower: REPORT

The Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots is set to meet with former Facebook product manager and whistleblower Frances Haugen as soon as Thursday, CNN reported. Haugen, who worked on Facebook’s Civic Misinformation team preceding, during and in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, leaked documents to The Wall Street Journal and lawmakers to show, among other things, that Facebook’s algorithms amplified “hateful” and “divisive” content. In her testimony before a Senate Commerce Committee hearing Tuesday and in whistleblower complaints filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Haugen alleged Facebook prioritized profit over safety in its moderation of content by dissolving its Civic Misinformation team after the 2020 election.