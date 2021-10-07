AppsFlyer Report Finds 55% Surge In Consumer Spend In eCommerce Apps Leading Into The 2021 Holiday Season

A Dutch antitrust authority has been looking into Apple’s policy of excluding all other payment systems and seems to have decided it needs changing. The scoop comes courtesy of Reuters, which says it has spoken to no less than four anonymous sources who reckon they know a thing or two about the matter. The report says the Netherlands’ Authority for Consumers and Markets has notified Apple of its decision that the company abuses its market power by forcing app developers to use its payment platform, thus allowing it to charge hefty commissions.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO