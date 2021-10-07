AppsFlyer Report Finds 55% Surge In Consumer Spend In eCommerce Apps Leading Into The 2021 Holiday Season
COVID-19 continues to drive eCommerce growth in 2021, but Apple’s iOS 14 and ATT are impacting how marketers are approaching acquisition and remarketing budgets. AppsFlyer, the marketing measurement and experience platform, released the 2021 edition of its State of eCommerce App Marketing report, outlining key global trends to guide marketers in building a mobile-first experience that will drive engagement and sales for the upcoming holiday season.aithority.com
