CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

AppsFlyer Report Finds 55% Surge In Consumer Spend In eCommerce Apps Leading Into The 2021 Holiday Season

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 6 days ago

COVID-19 continues to drive eCommerce growth in 2021, but Apple’s iOS 14 and ATT are impacting how marketers are approaching acquisition and remarketing budgets. AppsFlyer, the marketing measurement and experience platform, released the 2021 edition of its State of eCommerce App Marketing report, outlining key global trends to guide marketers in building a mobile-first experience that will drive engagement and sales for the upcoming holiday season.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Bavard is Disrupting the eCommerce Industry with New Chatbot App for the Shopify App Store that Supports Customers 24/7

Bavard is revolutionizing how eCommerce businesses build their brand with smart, automated conversations that support and engage customers around the clock. Bavard, a Utah-based technology startup that is disrupting the conversational chatbot market, announced its new chatbot app for the Shopify App Store today that offers automated support experiences using AI and rule-based methods. Bavard’s advanced bots are helping businesses generate leads, aid in product searches, offer discounts, and boost overall sales with very little effort.
CELL PHONES
butterpolish.com

Expert Round-up: eCommerce Trends and Tips for the Holiday Season 2021

Sales are expected to increase 11% over last year during the holiday season in 2021, setting a record for eCommerce. Additionally, merchants are expected to compete more aggressively this season than in the past. Our eCommerce holiday revenue experts gathered their top tips and advice to help you prepare for the holiday shopping season.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

New Simplr Study: ecommerce Brands are Unprepared for Holiday Surge in Customer Service Inquiries

“The State of Ecommerce Customer Service 2021” reveals that many brands do not offer support channels such as chat and email and cannot meet acceptable response times. Many ecommerce brands are struggling to meet the service and support needs of their customers , foreshadowing a potentially tumultuous 2021 holiday season, finds a new report from Simplr. An in-depth study of support and service interactions across 1,483 ecommerce company websites, “The State of Ecommerce Customer Service 2021,” finds that only 40% of ecommerce brands have live chat available, and 21% do not offer readily available email support.
INTERNET
KIMA TV

US consumer spending rose 0.8% in August as Americans kept shopping amid COVID-19 surge

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer spending accelerated in August amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, even as soaring demand and snarled supply chains kept inflation high. Consumer spending rose 0.8% in August, up from a decline of 0.1% in July. Income rose by a smaller 0.2%, the Commerce Department reported Friday. That suggests consumers dug into their savings to fuel more spending. Americans bought more furniture, clothes, and groceries, while the delta variant caused them to pull back on traveling and eating out.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Ecommerce#Appsflyer#Android#Mobile Web#Appsflyer Report#Ios#Content Mobile Insight#App Installs#Us Ios Ecommerce
pymnts.com

Inflation, Consumer Confidence Point to Bumpy Holiday Spending Season

Connect the dots and the data points and trouble may loom for the holiday season. Inflation is on the rise. Purchasing power is waning. Consumer confidence seems wobbly — and as a result we may find that consumers pivot toward buying the goods and services that they “must” have rather than gifting everyone on their list.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
pymnts

eCommerce Startups Struggle to Scale Logistics Capabilities to Meet Demand Surge

The accelerated adoption of eCommerce over the past 18 months has created a potentially lucrative space for newcomers looking to reach shoppers. Brand loyalty is falling, according to several industry watchers, and nearly 84% of consumers who used online shopping during the pandemic plan to maintain their new habits, according to PYMNTS research.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Neustar Launches Optimizer, A New Closed-Loop Marketing Optimization And Consumer Insights Platform, To Deliver Real-Time Analytics And Improved ROI Across Marketing Mix

Solution leverages the most comprehensive source of consumer identity data, machine learning capabilities, and direct integrations with publishers and platforms across the linear and digital media world. Neustar Inc., a global information services and technology company and leader in identity resolution, announced the launch of Neustar Optimizer a new closed-loop...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Zendesk Study Finds Customer Experience Maturity Leads To Business Resilience, Revenue Growth And Agent Retention

According to new research released by Zendesk, Inc.in partnership with Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), companies that have continued to invest in their customer experience (CX) over the past year are 10 times more likely to have maximized their resiliency during the pandemic and three times more likely to have grown their customer base year over year.
BUSINESS
New York Post

Dutch regulators find Apple abuses power through its app store fees: report

Apple’s requirement that app developers for the iPhone use the tech giant’s payments system is an abuse of market power, the Netherlands’ antitrust regulator has reportedly found. The Dutch Authority for Consumers and Markets is seeking to force Apple to make changes to its rules, which currently enable Apple to...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Vibes Announces Integration of Its Best-of-Breed Mobile Messaging Platform with Salesforce Marketing Cloud Journey Builder

Vibes, the technology leader powering the direct-to-consumer mobile engagement revolution, announced an integration with Salesforce Marketing Cloud’s (SFMC) Journey Builder, an SFMC product that manages the customer lifecycle. By unifying Vibes’ best-of-breed mobile messaging platform with Salesforce’s leading customer journey building solution, brands using SFMC Journey Builder can now deliver...
INTERNET
aithority.com

71% of IT Security Pros Find Patching to be Overly Complex and Time Consuming, Ivanti Study Confirms

Ivanti, the automation platform that discovers, manages, secures, and services IT assets from cloud to edge, announced the results of a survey that found a resounding majority (71%) of IT and security professionals found patching to be overly complex, cumbersome, and time consuming. In fact, 57% of respondents stated that remote work has increased the complexity and scale of patch management.
SOFTWARE
eMarketer

US retail holiday season sales will grow the fastest in years despite ecommerce deceleration

For more insights and key statistics on the biggest trends in today's most disruptive industries, subscribe to our Chart of the Day newsletter. ﻿﻿US retail ecommerce sales growth will slow considerably this holiday season, from 32.0% in the 2020 season to 14.4% during that of 2021. Despite this deceleration, overall retail holiday season sales growth will increase from 6.2% in 2020 to 9.0% in 2021—the fastest in years—as shoppers who purchased online last year re-enter physical retail spaces.
RETAIL
telecoms.com

Netherlands reportedly finds Apple app store rules to be anticompetitive

A Dutch antitrust authority has been looking into Apple’s policy of excluding all other payment systems and seems to have decided it needs changing. The scoop comes courtesy of Reuters, which says it has spoken to no less than four anonymous sources who reckon they know a thing or two about the matter. The report says the Netherlands’ Authority for Consumers and Markets has notified Apple of its decision that the company abuses its market power by forcing app developers to use its payment platform, thus allowing it to charge hefty commissions.
TECHNOLOGY
The Drum

In-app purchases on the rise in South East Asia as consumers spend more online

Consumers in South East Asia (SEA) have significantly increased in-app purchases in 2021 compared to 2020. On average, the six SEA markets examined (Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam) have seen a 240% increase in spending, with the Philippines experiencing a massive 371% increase, the highest growth in purchases in the region, according to AppsFlyer’s ‘State of eCommerce App Marketing Report 2021.’
CELL PHONES
wraltechwire.com

ChannelAdvisor unveils upgrades to help ecommerce partners gear up for holiday rush

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, today announced enhancements to its multichannel commerce platform for brands and retailers preparing for the holiday shopping season. Designed to give businesses greater control over the...
INTERNET
KTEN.com

34% Of Shoppers Plan to Spend More This Holiday Season

Economic impact payments (also known as stimulus checks) and fewer spending choices during the coronavirus pandemic helped some U.S. consumers boost their savings. In turn, Americans are planning to ramp up gift spending this holiday season. A new report from Stockholm-based, “buy now, pay later” platform Klarna finds that 34%...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy