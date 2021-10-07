Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine’s Dr. Tim Kremchek returns to Wilmington
WILMINGTON – Renowned orthopaedic surgeon and sports medicine expert Tim Kremchek, M.D. is returning Oct. 8 to Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine’s Wilmington office. Dr. Kremchek, who had reduced seeing patients at some Beacon locations during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, said he is looking forward to returning to a community where he not only treats patients but also serves as the team doctor for a local college and three area high schools.www.wnewsj.com
