Watch Rob Thomas & Carlos Santana rock out in “Move” video; hear a snippet of Rob’s new Christmas song

In the liner notes to the Beastie Boys anthology, Adam “MCA” Yauch explains that the song began as a “goof” on dumb rock songs. They cut the vocals as a joke, then went on tour. Producer Rick Rubin added the loud drums and guitar track. Continuing with the joke, the Beasties made a video where they played along with the drunken party boy image that this song had created. Soon the Beasties were superstars, thanks to their new fanbase of frat boys they set out to parody. According to MCA, they played into their new roles until they realized that they had become their own joke.

