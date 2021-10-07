Early Christmas present for Worcester man with brain tumour

Union United Methodist Church is preparing to host the full production of their long-standing tradition, the 28th annual drive-through living nativity, “The Living Christmas Story.” This event will take place Friday through Sunday, December 3-5, 2021, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night. For over 20 years now, the Union United Methodist Church parking lot has been transformed into the city of Bethlehem, as the ‘greatest story ever told;’ a drive-through re-enactment of the way life was over 2,000 years ago on the night Jesus Christ was born. The presentation features scenes that can be viewed as vehicles travel through the Union parking lot. This is a gift to the community, with no admission fee.

IRMO, SC ・ 8 DAYS AGO