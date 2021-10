Republican Senator Ted Cruz joined a long-standing joke about him being the Zodiac Killer on Wednesday, after investigators claimed that they had identified the criminal. A group of volunteer sleuths made up of former investigative specialists claimed that Gary Francis Poste, who died in 2018, was the Zodiac Killer. The Case Breakers reportedly identified Mr Poste through a series of photographs they uncovered from his “darkroom,” according to a statement issued by the group. The photos date back to 1963.Though the latest finding may finally put the intrigue to rest, Mr Cruz responded to the news with a meme on...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO