CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Here’s the Trailer For Luke Wilson and Lynda Carter in THE CLEANER – On Digital and On Demand October 12th

By Tom Stockman
wearemoviegeeks.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE CLEANER will be available on Digital & On Demand on October 12, 2021. The film is directed by Erin Elders. Here’s the trailer:. THE CLEANER stars King Orba (“DC’s Stargirl”), Shelley Long (“Modern Family”), Eden Brolin (“Yellowstone”), Shiloh Fernandez (BURN), with Luke Wilson (OLD SCHOOL) and Lynda Carter (“Wonder Woman”).

www.wearemoviegeeks.com

Comments / 0

Related
demotix.com

House of the Dragon Trailer is Here, And It’s Promising

The long-awaited trailer for Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is finally here. After the fiasco that was the last season of GOT, this could be a refreshment. The show is set to air somewhere in 2020, on the HBO Max streaming service. It is not yet known...
TV SERIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

Here’s the Trailer For the Animated Fantasy/Horror Film THE SPINE OF NIGHT Featuring the Voices of Richard E. Grant, Lucy Lawless, and Patton Oswalt

THE SPINE OF NIGHT will be In Theaters, On Demand and Digital – October 29, 2021. In THE SPINE OF NIGHT, an ultra-violent fantasy epic, ancient dark magic falls into sinister hands and unleashes ages of suffering onto mankind. A group of heroes from different eras and cultures must band together in order to defeat it at all costs.
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

Check Out the Frightening Trailer For THE LAST RITE – Releasing on November 26th

THE LAST RITE is releasing on November 26th from Samuel Goldwyn Films. Inspired by true events, this film premiered at Arrow Video FrightFest 2021 and is the is the directorial debut of wrester/actor Leroy Kincaide. Here’s the trailer:. Samuel Goldwyn Films announced today that the company has acquired U.S. rights...
MOVIES
Vulture

Scream 5 Trailer: Drop the ‘5,’ Just Scream. It’s Cleaner.

Ten years since Scream 4 and 25 since the original Scream, here’s the brand-new trailer for Scream (2022). For what’s technically Scream 5, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett took the George Foreman–Jason Derulo approach to this reboot and simply named it after its Wes Craven predecessor. Scream features several cast members from the original Scream, including Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Neve Campbell, and Marley Shelton. “I’m Sidney Prescott,” Campbell mic-drops in the trailer. “Of course I have a gun.” Ghostface is terrorizing a new generation, made up of actors Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sonia Ammar, Jack Quaid, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, and Melissa Barrera. Whoever’s behind the mask has apparently learned how to hack home-security systems, updating the self-aware slasher series with 2021 gags. Scream will not come out in time for Halloween (or Halloween Kills, on Peacock October 15). Watch Scream in theaters on January 14.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lynda Carter
Person
Shiloh Fernandez
Person
Luke Wilson
Person
Eden Brolin
Person
Shelley Long
wearemoviegeeks.com

Watch This Terrifying Trailer for Dasha Nekrasova’s THE SCARY OF SIXTY-FIRST – Opens in December

“An audacious take on genre cinema that confronts contemporary issues such as global power structures, sexual abuse, conspiracy theories and the dark corners of the internet in a wildly twisted, witty and subversive manner.”– Berlin International Film Festival Jury – Awarded Best First Feature. While out apartment hunting, college pals...
MOVIES
Variety

Kellan Lutz, Anne Heche, Cress Williams to Star in Murder Mystery ‘What Remains’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Cress Williams, Kellan Lutz and Anne Heche are starring in “What Remains,” a murder mystery that is shooting in Texas. The film centers on a small town pastor (Williams) forced to contend with an act of forgiveness when the convict (Lutz) he forgave for murdering his wife returns to town five years later. At the same time, the town sheriff (Heche) is investigating another murder that may be related. The indie film is written and directed by Nathan Scoggins, who previously wrote, produced and directed “The Least of These” and “The Perfect Summer.” Ralph Winter (“X-Men,” “Hocus Pocus”) and Korey Pollard (“Chicago...
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

Watch This Chilling and Haunting Trailer for the Chilling and Haunting Movie LAIR – Available on VOD November 9th

Adam Ethan Crow’s Chilling Haunting Horror Debut LAIR Drops First Trailer Ahead Of its Nov. 9th Digital & VOD Release:. LAIR stars Corey Johnson (Morbius), Oded Fehr (Star Trek: Discovery), Alexandra Gilbreath (Becoming Elizabeth), Sean Buchanan (Mary Queen of Scotts), Aislinn De’ath, Kashif O’Connor, and newcomers Anya Newall and Alana Wallace.
MOVIES
Variety

Chinonye Chuwku’s Emmett Till Film for MGM’s Orion Pictures Adds 7 to Cast

MGM’s Orion Pictures’ film “Till,” starring Danielle Deadwyler, Whoopi Goldberg and Jalyn Hall as Emmett Till, has rounded out its cast. Frankie Faison, Jayme Lawson, Tosin Cole, Kevin Carroll, Sean Patrick Thomas, John Douglas Thompson and Roger Guenveur Smith have boarded the project, directed by Chinonye Chukwu. “Till” is currently filming in Atlanta, with the full cast pictured above. “Till” tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley (Deadwyler), chronicling her decision to have an open casket at Emmett’s funeral and allowing Jet magazine to publish David Jackson’s funeral photos in order to ensure people everywhere saw the true horrors of her son’s murder....
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleaner#Digital On Demand#House
Vulture

Here’s Everything Trailer: Ricky Velez Is Here to Offend Ugly Babies

You should know him and now you will know him. Comedian Ricky Velez has landed his own HBO comedy special, Here’s Everything. Known for his turn in The King of Staten Island (which he also produced), appearances on The Nightly Show, and as one of Vulture’s Comedians You Should Know of 2020, the Queens native arrives to his first hour-long special with a firm understanding of who he is and what he stands for. “I’m Irish and Puerto Rican, that’s my mix,” he opens the trailer. “I’m just happy I’m not gay because that’s way too many parades to go to. ‘Yo, where’s Ricky at?’ ‘He got another parade, y’all, he can’t chill.’” From executive producers Judd Apatow and Pete Davidson, Here’s Everything offers Velez’s unfiltered perspective as a millennial New Yorker, honestly and unapologetically, unafraid to offend the most vulnerable among us. “I will not like your ugly baby,” he sneers into the mic. “I will not!” Now, there’s a comedian you can respect for their opinions. Here’s Everything, directed by Michael Bonfiglio, arrives October 23 on HBO.
TV & VIDEOS
wearemoviegeeks.com

LAMB – Review

Alright kiddies, time to gather around the fireplace for another magical fairy tale. Oh, scratch that, this is a movie so you’d need to gather not around but at the local movie theatre or multiplex. And one more thing, this story’s similar to a bedtime tale, but it’s really not for the “wee folk” (unless you want them to cease slumbering for a long time). Now, it is set in a faraway, but very real, land though it may seem that it’s on the edge of the “Twilight Zone”, or perhaps “Castle Rock”. Oh but there are some cuddly animals in the story which is certainly reflected in its simple title, LAMB.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
IndieWire

Timothée Chalamet Shares First Look at ‘Wonka’ from Set of Warner Bros. Prequel

Timothée Chalamet has shared a first-look image from the set of “Wonka,” the upcoming Warner Bros. prequel to “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” in which the Oscar-nominated actor stars as the beloved (if eccentric) chocolatier. Directed by “Paddington” and “Paddington 2” filmmaker Paul King, “Wonka” serves as an origin story for Willy Wonka. Check out the set image, which Chalamet shared on Twitter on Sunday, below. Principal photography began in the United Kingdom just this past month. King wrote the script with Simon Farnaby (picking up from prior writers including Simon Rich, Simon Stephenson, Jeff Nathanson, and Steven Levenson). Farnaby previously...
MOVIES
Deadline

Paul Bettany To Star In ‘Harvest Moon’ For Miramax; Carmen Ejogo, Candice Bergen And Cary Elwes Also On Board

EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany is set to star in the Miramax dramedy Harvest Moon, from a script he co-wrote with Dana Brown. Mark Waters is on board to direct, with Miramax producing. Bettany will star alongside Carmen Ejogo, Candice Bergen, Cary Elwes, Riley Looc, Malia Baker, Staz Nair, Rodney Richardson and Connor Falk. “I’m thrilled to be teaming up with Bill Block and Miramax again to make Harvest Moon,” Bettany said. “The fact that it has come together so quickly is enormously gratifying and also hilarious. Dana and I wrote it to keep ourselves sane during lockdown and now we’re off to shoot...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Chucky’ Review: Syfy Series Captures the Gory Goodness of the Killer Doll Franchise

If you asked me to name my favorite horror film franchise, I wouldn’t cite the usual suspects. My go-to slasher is a pint-sized ginger-haired terror in coveralls whose Good Guy exterior hides a killer underneath. Yep, Don Mancini’s “Child’s Play” series has terrified me, dazzled me, and given me many an opportunity to champion its progressive disability politics. (Seriously, go watch “Cult” and “Curse of Chucky right now. I’ll wait.) So a series based around Chucky navigating Generation Alpha was always going to be my personal catnip, but thankfully it delivers. Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur) has had a rough go of...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Universal Pushes Dates For DreamWorks Toon ‘The Bad Guys’ & George Clooney-Julia Roberts Pic ‘Ticket To Paradise’

Universal has set new release dates for its anticipated films The Bad Guys and Ticket to Paradise. The former action comedy from DreamWorks Animation will open wide one week later than expected, on April 22, 2022, opposite Lionsgate’s Nicolas Cage comedy, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The latter feature reuniting Oscar winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts moves back three weeks, opening wide on October 21, 2022, against an untitled feature from Paramount. The Bad Guys centers on a crew of animal outlaws, comprised of pickpocket Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell), safecracker Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), master-of-disguise Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson), short-fused “muscle” Mr. Piranha...
MOVIES
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
TV SERIES
nickiswift.com

Who Was The Most Expensive Guest Star On NCIS?

Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon, and the rest of the "NCIS" team have been solving crimes for nearly 20 years on the CBS drama. Per The Hollywood Reporter, it's the "No. 1 global TV series in the world" and is "licensed in more than 200 countries and territories." The original series is so popular that it has led to several spin-offs, including "NCIS: New Orleans," "NCIS: Los Angeles," and the most recent spinoff, "NCIS: Hawaii."
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Sami Sheen, 17, Rocks Red Lip In Selfie Amid Parents Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards’ Drama

Sami Sheen has shared a new mirror selfie rocking a grey hoodie and dark eyeliner, after a judge ruled that her dad no longer has to pay her mom Denise Richards child support. Sami Sheen has stunned in her latest IG post, which showed her rocking red lipstick and a casual grey hoodie. The 17-year-old took to Instagram on October 9, sharing a snap of herself in a white beanie, silver drop earrings and an oversized grey sweater with the hood up. She also rocked a dark red lip and dramatic black eyeliner, which matched her long black nails. Sami captioned the post simply with a knife emoji.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy