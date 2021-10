Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band can be seen performing “Sherry Darling” in a clip from their upcoming concert movie, which was recorded 42 years ago. The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts was taped at New York’s Madison Square Garden over four nights in September, when Springsteen was 31 years old. Released digitally on Nov. 16 and physically on Nov. 23, it includes all 13 songs performed during the charity fundraiser shows, 10 of which had never previously been officially launched. It’s available for pre-order now, while the clip can be seen below.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO