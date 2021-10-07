Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous Update 1.0.8d: Bug Fixes and Quest Issues Resolved

It’s been some time since Neon Giant’s excellent cyberpunk action RPG The Ascent launched, and the indie team has been plugging away behind the scenes to deploy patches to fix various issues with the game that have been brought up by players. Another new patch is also in the works, and though we don’t know the full extent of what it will fix, the developer has shared some highlights of the issues the update will address.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO