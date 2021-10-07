CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous Update 1.0.8d: Bug Fixes and Quest Issues Resolved

By Rohit George
player.one
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous recently received a new update that fixed several issues. The patch notes contained spoilers. So, if you haven’t played the game, try to avoid them. One of the biggest issues in the end game quest has been resolved in the latest update. The final dialogue had multiple options, and one of those would go into a loop. This issue made it impossible to complete the game, but thankfully, the patch has fixed it.

