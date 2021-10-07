CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi’s average number of new coronavirus cases rises slightly, state reports

By Magnolia State Live
 5 days ago
Mississippi’s average number of daily new COVID-19 coronavirus cases rose slightly Thursday after weeks of decline.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Thursday that 1,112 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Thursday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 493,670, meaning that more than 16 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 304 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 10 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 9,778.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Wednesday, 45 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 56 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 754 on Thursday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 877 with Thursday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths

