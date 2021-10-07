Texas Announces Training Camp Roster

View more in
Texas State
Texas order reflects growing GOP vaccine mandates hostility
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — With the governor of Texas leading the charge, conservative Republicans in several states are moving to block or undercut President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates for private employers before the regulations are even issued. The growing battle over what some see as overreach by the...
CNN
A record number of Americans are quitting their jobs
New York (CNN Business) — A record 4.3 million people quit their jobs in August, evidence of the considerable leverage workers have in today's economy. About 2.9% of the workforce quit in August, up from 2.7% in July, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report, released Tuesday. That marks the highest quit rate since the report began in 2000.
Brian Laundrie's lawyer calls Gabby Petito's death a 'tragedy' after coroner says she was strangled
Brian Laundrie's lawyer, Steven Bertolino, called Gabby Petito's death a "tragedy" on Tuesday after Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said that her homicide was caused by "manual strangulation." Petito's remains were found on Sept. 19 in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest about three to four weeks after she was killed,...
ABC News
Southwest Airlines CEO apologizes for weekend travel mess
Southwest CEO Gary Kelly apologized to the tens of thousands of passengers who were stranded at U.S. airports over the weekend due to widespread flight cancellations. "I want to apologize to all of our customers, this is not what we want," Kelly said in an interview on "Good Morning America" Tuesday. "Unfortunately, it just takes a couple of days to get things back on track."
Gruden ouster over emails marks latest stain on NFL
Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders — spurred by sudden fallout from reporting by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on past emails in which the 58-year-old used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language — is the latest demerit for the National Football League, which frequently struggles with player and coach misconduct.
NFL・
House to vote on two-month debt ceiling increase to avert default
WASHINGTON — The House is scheduled to vote on a short-term increase in the debt ceiling Tuesday to enable the Treasury to continue borrowing money to pay the bills for two months. The measure, the product of a last-minute deal struck in the Senate, offers only a temporary reprieve, and...
Biden immigration authorities to end workplace raids
The Biden administration on Tuesday announced it would end workplace raids.
Guidance around daily low-dose aspirin shifts
A panel of medical experts now says most adults should not take daily low-dose aspirin to prevent a first heart attack or stroke.
One of America's largest universities cancels classes amid suicide investigations
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill canceled classes and declared Tuesday a "Wellness Day" as officials investigate two suicide incidents over the weekend.
Supreme Court appears willing to let Kentucky attorney general defend state abortion law
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court seemed inclined Tuesday to let Kentucky's attorney general try to defend a state law, currently blocked by the lower courts, that would ban a commonly used abortion procedure. The word "abortion" was mentioned only once during the roughly 70 minutes of courtroom argument, which focused...
