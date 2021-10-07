2 suspects wanted in Howard County for fraud, using stolen debit card information
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) – The search is underway for two people wanted for fraud, according to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that they and the Kokomo Police Department have received multiple reports of stolen debit card information being used in several locations in the Kokomo and Indianapolis area. The stolen information has also been reportedly used at locations outside of the state, according to the office.www.wishtv.com
