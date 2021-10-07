Key Matchups To Watch: Rams At Seahawks

The Seahawks passing offense has been predictable. They have targeted D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett a combined 58 times. The rest of the team has been targeted 44 times. Being predictable in football is generally a bad thing, but not when the predictable is also unstoppable. Together they have put up 618 yards, 23 first downs, and caught six of the teams nine receiving touchdowns. Most teams have been able to contain one but not both and in those cases, the other has shined.