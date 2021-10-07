CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Key Matchups To Watch: Rams At Seahawks

By Ryan Anderson
lafbnetwork.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seahawks passing offense has been predictable. They have targeted D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett a combined 58 times. The rest of the team has been targeted 44 times. Being predictable in football is generally a bad thing, but not when the predictable is also unstoppable. Together they have put up 618 yards, 23 first downs, and caught six of the teams nine receiving touchdowns. Most teams have been able to contain one but not both and in those cases, the other has shined.

www.lafbnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Russell Wilson’s surgery had complications

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was forced to leave Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams as the result of an injury to his middle finger. Initially, it was unclear how severe Wilson’s injury was, but the reality quickly came into focus. The eight-time Pro Bowler had suffered a ruptured tendon which required surgery, putting him out for up to two months.
NFL
FanSided

NFL wasted no time to disrespect Cardinals QB Kyler Murray this season

Despite a very impressive showing in Week 1, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was not recognized by the NFL for his efforts out on the field. One could easily argue that the 2021 season is the most important in the career of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. In his third year with the Cardinals, Murray is expected by many to make the leap into becoming one of the top signal-callers in the league.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Tyler Lockett
On3.com

WATCH: Michael Dickson becomes viral star for double punt in Seahawks vs. Rams

Seattle Seahawks punter Michael Dickson pulled off the rare double punt on Thursday night, and it worked out pretty well for the Seahawks. As Dickson looked to punt on fourth-and-14 late in the third quarter, the punt was blocked by a Los Angeles Rams defender. Dickson then recovered the blocked punt, picked it up, and booted it away yet again. The ball was downed at the Rams’ 11-yard line after an impressive roll on the punt.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#American Football#Cardinals
seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream on October 7

Time, TV, radio, live stream, and everything else you need to know to follow the Week 5 Thursday night game at Lumen Field. The Seattle Seahawks play the Los Angeles Rams for Week 5 of the 2021 regular season. Kickoff is at 5:20 P.M. PT on Thursday, October 7, 2021. Here's how you can watch, listen to, and follow the action as it unfolds.
NFL
USA Today

How to watch Rams at Seahawks: Time, TV channel and streaming options for Week 5

Coming off a disappointing loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Rams will try to avoid a two-game losing streak when they head up to Seattle for a matchup with the Seahawks on Thursday night. It’s their first meeting of the season, renewing a bitter rivalry in the NFC West.
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

TNF open thread: Rams at Seahawks

THE NFL Week 5 season starts tonight with the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Seattle Seahawks with a 5:20 p.m. PT kickoff. This is your place to spend the game.
NFL
Popculture

'Thursday Night Football': Time Channel and How to Watch Rams vs. Seahawks

Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season has arrived, and the first game will feature two of the top quarterbacks in the league. Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will face Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks for Thursday Night Football. Tonight's game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Fox and the NFL Network. The game will also stream on Amazon Prime, the NFL App and Yahoo Sports App.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
lafbnetwork.com

Los Angeles Rams Winners And Losers: Week Five

The Los Angeles Rams redeemed themselves quickly after dropping a game to the Arizona Cardinals with a win against their archrival Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. While the team was redeemed with a victory, some players had better days than others and one particular coordinator had his worst day of the season. Here’s a look at some of the winners and losers of Week Five.
NFL
lafbnetwork.com

LA Football Pod: Rams And Seahawks Preview With Lofa Tatupu And Brett Davern

After a tough loss at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals, the Rams look to rebound on a short week against division rival, Seattle Seahawks. Former USC Trojan, and All-Pro with the Seahawks, Lofa Tatupu, and die-hard fan and co-host of Bleav In Seahawks, Brett Davern, join Ryan Dyrud and Frostee Rucker to talk all things Rams and Hawks.
NFL
lafbnetwork.com

McVay And The Rams Survive Insanity In Seattle

That was not a pretty win or a decisive win but it was a win. Considering Kyler Murray and the Cards ran wild on the Rams like Hulkamania less than a week ago that’s nothing to scoff at. Primetime games in Seattle are often like watching a game in Wackyland where fans and players are left feeling like they got whacked with a mallet, Thursday being no exception. The Rams came into the Emerald City with a ton of questions especially on defense where Rams Twitter fired Raheem Morris several times between Sunday and Thursday.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: Matchups, prediction for Thursday’s NFC West showcase

Thursday Night Football in Week 5 features the Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams in a matchup of four of the NFC West’s last five champions. The Seahawks snapped a two-game losing streak with a 28-21 win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. The Rams, meanwhile, look to bounce back after getting dominated by the Cardinals 37-20 in Week 4.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy