Watch Rob Thomas & Carlos Santana rock out in "Move" video; hear a snippet of Rob's new Christmas song

During an appearance on the "Let's Talk" podcast with Brant Fricker, Ted Nugent shared a snippet of his new song "Come And Take It". The track, which can be heard below, will appear on Nugent's recently completed new studio album called "Detroit Muscle". The follow-up to 2018's "The Music Made Me Do It" was recorded with Ted's current band, which includes bassist Greg Smith and drummer Jason Hartless. Other songtitles set to appear on the 10-track disc include "American Campfire", "Feedback Grindfire", "Born In The Motor City", "Just Leave Me Alone", "Driving Blind", "Alaska", "Leave The Lights On" and "Winter Spring Summer Fall".

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO