CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

Broadway in El Paso reveals its new lineup

By Mauricio Casillas
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sAbGZ_0cKAGjj200

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Live revealed the upcoming "Broadway in El Paso" lineup live on Good Morning El Paso Thursday morning.

The new shows are:

  • Anastasia The Musical
  • Fiddler on the Roof
  • Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles
  • The Simon and Garfunkel Story

Two other shows are also returning:

  • Stomp
  • Waitress

For more details on tickets, you can visit the Broadway in El Paso website .

The post Broadway in El Paso reveals its new lineup appeared first on KVIA .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KVIA ABC-7

Iconic El Paso film historian looks back at evolution of filmmaking

EL PASO, Texas -- On Tuesday night, ABC news hosted "A Night in the Academy Museum." The special gave fans a look at the amazing history, exhibitions and insight into the art of filmmaking from the past 120 years. ABC-7 sat down with an iconic El Pasoan who has been involved in film and its The post Iconic El Paso film historian looks back at evolution of filmmaking appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

5 things in the Borderland to do this weekend

THINGS TO DO! 1. Disney On Ice presents Dream BigOct. 9th & 10th at Noon, 3:30 PM and 7:30PMEl Paso County ColiseumBelieving is just the beginning at Disney On Ice presents Dream Big. Miguel aspires to be a musician and journeys through the Land of the Dead to unlock his family's history. Moana and Maui The post 5 things in the Borderland to do this weekend appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KVIA ABC-7

‘Chalk the Block’ returns to downtown El Paso this weekend

EL PASO, Texas - The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department invites the entire community to enjoy the annual Chalk the Block Public Arts Festival this Saturday and Sunday in downtown El Paso. Entering its 14th year, Chalk the Block provides family-friendly entertainment that includes sidewalk chalk art competitions, live performances, local The post ‘Chalk the Block’ returns to downtown El Paso this weekend appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

New flag pole arrives at Old Glory Memorial in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- After more of a year and a half, a local landmark will soon return to its former glory. The flag pole for the Old Glory Memorial - which has stood tall at 180 feet in northeast El Paso - was escorted back to its site on Friday, accompanied by the Far The post New flag pole arrives at Old Glory Memorial in northeast El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
El Paso, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
Local
Texas Entertainment
KVIA ABC-7

Business boom is underway in northwest El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The empty lots in northwest El Paso are starting to be filled with businesses - which is leading to a boom in development. Most recently, Planet Fitness opened its doors. Back in 2019, it was Flix Brewhouse and now Dutch Bros. is getting in on the action.  But it doesn’t stop The post Business boom is underway in northwest El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy