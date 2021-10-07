Broadway in El Paso reveals its new lineup
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Live revealed the upcoming "Broadway in El Paso" lineup live on Good Morning El Paso Thursday morning.
The new shows are:
- Anastasia The Musical
- Fiddler on the Roof
- Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles
- The Simon and Garfunkel Story
Two other shows are also returning:
- Stomp
- Waitress
For more details on tickets, you can visit the Broadway in El Paso website .
