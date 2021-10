Richard and Karen Carpenter had a spectacular 1970. It started slowly, with their interpretation of The Beatles’ “Ticket To Ride” stalling at No.54 in the US. But by the summer, they were ruling the Hot 100, spending a month at No.1 with the Bacharach & David composition “(They Long To Be) Close To You.” You can read more about the letter that A&M Records’ co-founder Herb Alpert sent to the siblings when they made the top spot here.

