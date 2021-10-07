Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve expands to Puerto Rico
50th anniversary show includes first-ever Spanish language countdown. MRC Live & Alternative and ABC have announced that the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022 50th year celebration will feature the show’s first-ever Spanish language countdown with Puerto Rico as the inaugural host destination. The Spanish language countdown festivities will take place on the grounds of the Puerto Rico Convention Center and Distrito T-Mobile, Puerto Rico’s newest entertainment and nightlife complex. The most-watched annual celebration will air Friday, December 31st live on ABC at 8 pm EST.themusicuniverse.com
