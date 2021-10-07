Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve expands to Puerto Rico

Four years ago this September, Hurricane Maria devastated the island of Puerto Rico — my family's homeland and a paradise I hold dear. I remember my mother's face going pale, as she listened to my aunt by phone from Guaynabo, a city in San Juan, talking of the destruction Maria left in its wake. It had been days with no word from family members on the island. We all lit candles and prayed for a call, a confirmation, that our loved ones were safe and that our roots were intact — that our ancestral connections had not floated away, stolen by the sea. We sent up anxiety-filled prayers as some calls took much too long to come in. Fortunately, most of my family members live in the city and suburbs of San Juan and got by with generators and stored reserves. But far too many suffered a total loss.

