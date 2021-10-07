CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darwin’s ground sloth was not fully vegetarian

By Andrei Ionescu
earth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study led by the American Museum of Natural History has found that Darwin’s ground sloth (Mylodon darwinii), which lived in South America until 10,000 or 12,000 years ago, was not strictly herbivorous – as all its living relatives are. Through a chemical analysis of amino acids preserved in...

www.earth.com

healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Discover When Earth’s Oxygen Will Run Out – Should We Worry?

They say you can’t live without love, but oxygen could be even more important. Even the chemical element generated by plants that we all need every second will run out someday, leaving the planet inhabitable. Once again, we have to realize that nothing lasts forever. TweakTown.com now speaks about a...
SCIENCE
InsideHook

Scientists Just Learned What Can Scare a Killer Whale

Call them killer whales or call them orcas; either way, they’re one of the most fearsome creatures found in the ocean. Given their size and their demeanor, you’d expect there to be very few animals out there that can unsettle a killer whale — and you’d be correct. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t any. And recently, researchers studying orcas off the coast of Iceland discovered something that changed the way they thought of killer whales.
WILDLIFE
CNET

Scientists spot giant 'mystery creature' while exploring shipwreck

It's cool enough to find a shipwreck. It's even better to spot a massive, mysterious sea creature hanging out with the wreck. That's what happened to the crew of the OceanX OceanXplorer research vessel during an expedition in the Red Sea in late 2020. A year later, OceanX is revealing...
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

“Mystery of Manu” – A Strange Tree in the Amazon Rainforest Left Scientists Scratching Their Heads for 50 Years

“Mystery plant” from the Amazon declared a new species after nearly 50 years of flummoxing scientists. In 1973, a scientist stumbled upon a strange tree in the Amazon rainforest, unlike anything he’d ever seen. It was about 20 feet tall, with tiny orange fruits shaped like paper lanterns. He collected samples of the plant’s leaves and fruits, but all the scientists he showed them to wound up scratching their heads– not only were they unable to identify the plant as a species that had previously been described by scientists, but they couldn’t even declare it a new species, because they couldn’t tell what family it belonged to. But in a new study in the journal Taxon, scientists analyzed the plant’s DNA and determined where it belongs in the family tree of trees, finally giving it a name meaning “Mystery of Manu,” after the park in Peru it came from.
SCIENCE
earth.com

Mystery Amazon species identified after nearly 50 years

After almost 50 years, specimens collected from a tree found in the Amazon rainforest have been identified as a new species that has now received its own scientific name. When Robin Foster originally came across the unusual tree in Peru’s Manu National Park in 1973, he could not immediately identify the family to which it belonged. He collected samples of the tree’s leaves and its unusual fruits, which were bright orange and shaped like tiny paper lanterns. He took these home to the United States hoping that other botanists would help with identification.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Isotope data from amino acids indicate Darwin’s ground sloth was not an herbivore

Fossil sloths are regarded as obligate herbivores for reasons including peculiarities of their craniodental morphology and that all living sloths feed exclusively on plants. We challenge this view based on isotopic analyses of nitrogen of specific amino acids, which show that Darwin’s ground sloth Mylodon darwinii was an opportunistic omnivore. This direct evidence of omnivory in an ancient sloth requires reevaluation of the ecological structure of South American Cenozoic mammalian communities, as sloths represented a major component of these ecosystems across the past 34 Myr. Furthermore, by analyzing modern mammals with known diets, we provide a basis for reliable interpretation of nitrogen isotopes of amino acids of fossils. We argue that a widely used equation to determine trophic position is unnecessary, and that the relative isotopic values of the amino acids glutamate and phenylalanine alone permit reliable reconstructions of trophic positions of extant and extinct mammals.
WILDLIFE
New Scientist

Some ancient giant ground sloths dined on meat

Giant ground sloths have often been portrayed as gentle giants of the ice age. Much of their anatomy, from their flat molars to their vat-like guts, seems consistent with a diet centered around the Pleistocene salad bar. But now there is evidence that some giant ground sloths had more cosmopolitan tastes that incorporated flesh.
WILDLIFE
Science News

Giant ground sloths may have been meat-eating scavengers

Modern sloths may be dedicated vegetarians, but at least one of their massive Ice Age cousins chowed down on meat when it had the chance. Darwin’s ground sloth — which could grow to over 3 meters long and weigh as much as about 2,000 kilograms — may have been an opportunistic scavenger, chemical analyses of fossil sloth hair suggest.
WILDLIFE
BBC

Charles Darwin's dwarf kidney beans cleaned and catalogued

Thousands of items collected by Charles Darwin, including 392 dwarf kidney beans, are being made available online. Alison Pearn, head of The Darwin Correspondence Project, said the aim was to document and photograph the "weird and wonderful" items. As well as cleaning the beans for the archive, Brazilian butterfly wings,...
SCIENCE
earth.com

Scientists discovered a 16 million-year-old tardigrade species

Tardigrades, also known as water bears or moss piglets, are a phylum of eight-legged segmented micro-animals that are approximately 0.02 inches in length. They are some of the sturdiest animals on the planet, being able to survive in a variety of extreme conditions. For instance, in a 2007 trip to...
WILDLIFE
earth.com

Gorilla groups practice social distancing

Respiratory diseases spread quickly among mountain gorillas. Because humans and apes are so closely related, diseases pass back and forth between the two easily. Scientists from the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund studied 15 respiratory outbreaks over the past 17 years to investigate how diseases are transmitted among populations of mountain gorillas in Rwanda. The research is aimed at making conservation decisions in the future.
ANIMALS
Science
earth.com

How do mussels make underwater glue?

Blue mussels (Mytilus edulis) inhabit intertidal zones and spend their lives clinging to the rocks for dear life. In the face of considerable wave force and alternating submersion and exposure, these mollusks manage to manufacture an adhesive that successfully sticks them to the rocks. Scientists have long been interested in...
WILDLIFE
earth.com

Scientists discover a new type of killer whale

Killer whales are some of the most widespread mammals in the world. A recent study led by the University of British Columbia in Canada has found a previously unknown type of killer whale living off the west coast of the United States. These so-called “outer coast transient whales” prefer deep water for hunting, have a unique high-pitched vocal dialect, and prey on large sea mammals, including even other species of whales, such as the baby grey whales.
WILDLIFE
earth.com

Scientists discovered three new species of freshwater goby fish

At a time when many species are endangered or on the verge of extinction, a group of scientists from Japan and the Philippines have used the power of genomic analysis to identify three new species of Indo-Pacific goby fish of the genus Lentipes. Until recently, the only species of Lentipes...
WILDLIFE
earth.com

The Terrifying Biology Of Hell Pigs

Yes, they’re a real thing. At least, they were. While these “terminator pigs” are (thankfully) no longer roaming upon the Earth’s crust, the fossil record tells a riveting story of these gargantuan, scary-looking creatures and also reveals enchanting details of the way the world they inhabited appeared. Today we’re going to rut around in the terrifying biology of hell pigs to better understand the mystifying past of this planet’s evolution and extinction events. So let’s dig in – the facts are quite bristly!
ANIMALS
Newswise

Scientists Report Evidence for a New — but Now Extinct — Species of Ancient Ground-Dwelling Sloth

Newswise — Scientists at Johns Hopkins Medicine and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine report new evidence that some 5,000 years ago, a sloth smaller than a black bear roamed the forest floor of what is now the Dominican Republic in the Caribbean Sea, living a lowland life different from its cousins on the other side of the island. The newly identified mammalian species — now extinct — was smaller and had anatomical differences in its forelimb that gave it greater range of motion, possibly to help the animal occupy more lowland areas than its tree-dwelling kin.
WILDLIFE
earth.com

Ducklings swim in line to reduce drag

A new study published in the Journal of Fluid Mechanics has found that ducklings swim in a line behind their mother in order to reduce drag and propel themselves forwards. According to the scientists from the University of Strathclyde who led the study, besides helping us better understand animal behavior, these findings could also revolutionize shipping.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Scientists report evidence for a new but now extinct species of ancient ground-dwelling sloth

Scientists at Johns Hopkins Medicine and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine report new evidence that some 5,000 years ago, a sloth smaller than a black bear roamed the forest floor of what is now the Dominican Republic in the Caribbean Sea, living a lowland life different from its cousins on the other side of the island. The newly identified mammalian species—now extinct—was smaller and had anatomical differences in its forelimb that gave it greater range of motion, possibly to help the animal occupy more lowland areas than its tree-dwelling kin.
WILDLIFE
International Business Times

Mysterious, 'Larger Than Human' Deep-Sea Creature Leaves Experts Baffled [Watch]

A mysterious and massive squid-like creature has been found in the Northern Red Sea, leaving marine biologists baffled. The scientists of the OceanX team were exploring a shipwreck in October when they came across the sea creature, which appeared to be larger than a human, swimming in the Red Sea, some 2,800 feet below the surface.
WILDLIFE

