The Los Angeles Rams are coming off of a disappointing defensive performance against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The defense allowed 24 first half points which was as many points as it had allowed in a game all season. The Rams won’t have a lot of time to think about Sunday’s performance. It’s on to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night led by Russell Wilson, Tyler Lockett, and DK Metcalf.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO