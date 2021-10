Along with cooler weather, fall can also be a time for increased insect activity, and unfortunately, some of that activity can result in stings and bites. Yellow jackets are a type of wasp that is typically 3/4 of an inch long with yellow and black stripes. Their bodes are a bit narrower than a typical bee and usually a duller yellow color. Often, yellow jackets can be found around trash cans, compost bins, pet waste areas or even lurking around open soda or fruit drinks. They are scavenging these areas for food and tend to be most active from August until first frost.

ANIMALS ・ 11 DAYS AGO