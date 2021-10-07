Rivian's Level 3 Driving Assist System May Wear a $10,000 Price Tag

The Tesla Cybertruck and Ford F-150 Lightning may have more publicity, but the Rivian R1T is the first electric truck to be available for customers. This is a big deal. Pickup trucks are the highest selling vehicle segment in the U.S., while electric vehicles are the wave of the future. When you combine these two things, you have a recipe for enormous success. The fact that start-up Rivian beat larger automakers with the first EV truck release is remarkable. On top of this, the Rivian R1T is an incredible truck. Check out this test drive review of the Rivian R1T.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO