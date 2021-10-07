Rivian's Level 3 Driving Assist System May Wear a $10,000 Price Tag
Rivian's S-1 document, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 1, 2021, discloses some pretty interesting business details about Rivian's financial status (such as a net loss of $994,000,000 in the first half of 2021 alone), as well as the state of preorders for itsmR1T truck and R1S SUV (48,390). You can read the whole IPO (initial public offering) filing if you're into hundreds of pages of headache-inducing business documents. Or, skip the dreary fine print, and let's talk about something interesting we learned: Rivian's plan to charge for Level 3 driver assist technology. (Or, if you're more into adventure, go straight to our wild Rivian road trip).www.motortrend.com
Comments / 0