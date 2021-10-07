A US Hospital Is Preventing Unvaccinated Patients From Receiving Organ Transplants
A healthcare system based in Colorado has sparked a heated debate after denying unvaccinated patients organ transplants, stating these people are far more likely to die of complications should they contract COVID-19. The system came under fire after an unvaccinated woman claimed she was denied a kidney transplant following the hospital learning of her vaccination status, who then gave her 30 days to reconsider and get vaccinated.www.iflscience.com
