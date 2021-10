The life and legacy of Breonna Taylor will continue to live on through a scholarship program in her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. Earlier this week, Thrive Causemetics, a Los Angeles-based luxury cosmetics brand, made a $100,000 donation to the Breonna Taylor Memorial Endowment. The generous gift will be used to launch a scholarship program for nursing students at the University of Louisville. According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, Thrive Causemetics also hopes the donation will help others to pitch in and help the program reach the $2 million full endowment “needed to ensure the scholarship lives on forever.”

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 9 DAYS AGO