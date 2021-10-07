High Country Baking: Apple squares with dulce de leche drizzle
As soon as there's a hint of fall in the air, I yearn for cozy desserts — the simple, wholesome kind. These apple squares are a good example. Flavored by diced apple and brown sugar and topped with a caramel-style drizzle, they please just about everyone. And more good news: the recipe is so straightforward that just about anyone can make them. Cut them in big squares and serve them warm with vanilla ice cream for a plated dessert. Or cut them in smaller squares and serve them as a cookie.
