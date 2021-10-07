CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kathryn Hahn is reportedly getting her own WandaVision

By Brendan Morrow
 5 days ago
It's been Agatha all along — and her very own insidious, perfidious spinoff is now in the works. A spinoff of Marvel's hit Disney+ show WandaVision focused on Kathryn Hahn's character, Agatha Harkness, is in development, Variety reported on Thursday. Jac Schaeffer, the head writer of WandaVision, is reportedly expected to return as writer and executive producer of the series, which is being described as a "dark comedy."

FanSided

Agatha Harkness: Kathryn Hahn returning for her own Disney+ show

Agatha Harkness is coming BACK, and we could not be more excited about this new development. In a recent exclusive from Variety, the publication revealed that Disney and Marvel were extending their journey with the talented actress Kathryn Hahn. Agatha was first introduced to viewers earlier this year as a...
TV & VIDEOS
GeekTyrant

Marvel Developing a WANDAVISION Spinoff Series for Kathryn Hahn's Agatha for Disney+

Marvel Studios is developing a WandaVision spinoff series for Disney+ that will center on the villainous witch Agatha Harkness, and Kathryn Hahn is set to reprise her role. WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer is developing the series as writer and executive producer. The show is described as a dark comedy, but there are no details on what the plot will entail. We also don’t know if it will be set before or after the events of WandaVision.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

WandaVision - Spinoff Starring Kathryn Hahn in Development at Disney+

A “WandaVision” spinoff starring Kathryn Hahn is in development at Disney Plus from Marvel Studios, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Hahn would reprise the role of Agatha Harkness in the series, which is described by sources as a dark comedy, though exact plot details remain under wraps. “WandaVision” head writer Jac Schaeffer would serve as the writer and executive producer on the project.
TV SERIES
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Elizabeth Marvel
Person
Kathryn Hahn
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Paul Bettany
Cinema Blend

How Marvel Is Giving Fans Way More Of Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness After WandaVision

In the months since WandaVision wrapped up its nutso-butso limited season, Disney+ has kept Marvel fans entertained with other TV series such as The Falcon and Winter Soldier and the recently concluded first season of What If...? But none of those efforts has scratched the itch of curiosity regarding WandaVision's aftermath. While we know Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch is a major player in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, many of the other characters' futures were left unclear. But now it looks like the MCU is gearing up for a whole new chapter showcasing the toils and troubles of Kathryn Hahn's semi-villainous witch Agatha Harkness.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Kathryn Hahn's Deal With Marvel Studios To Reprise Agatha Harkness Reportedly Also Includes Movies

It's Kathryn Hahn's world and we're just living in it! Earlier today, Marvel fans were treated to the exciting news that Kathryn Hahn will be returning to the MCU for a WandaVision spin-off about Agatha Harkness. Hahn was recently nominated for an Emmy for her role as the sinister yet hilarious witch, and this news means she might get another shot at the prize. According to Deadline, the Disney+ spin-off isn't the only place you might be seeing Agatha again. Apparently, Hahn's new deal with Marvel Studios includes some future film appearances.
MOVIES
Deadline

Paul Bettany To Star In ‘Harvest Moon’ For Miramax; Carmen Ejogo, Candice Bergen And Cary Elwes Also On Board

EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany is set to star in the Miramax dramedy Harvest Moon, from a script he co-wrote with Dana Brown. Mark Waters is on board to direct, with Miramax producing. Bettany will star alongside Carmen Ejogo, Candice Bergen, Cary Elwes, Riley Looc, Malia Baker, Staz Nair, Rodney Richardson and Connor Falk. “I’m thrilled to be teaming up with Bill Block and Miramax again to make Harvest Moon,” Bettany said. “The fact that it has come together so quickly is enormously gratifying and also hilarious. Dana and I wrote it to keep ourselves sane during lockdown and now we’re off to shoot...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
#Rotten Tomatoes
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Clint Howard Reveals He Doesn’t Remember His First Appearance on the Show

Clint Howard might be one of the most prolific actors in Hollywood. Today, he has over 250 roles under his belt. A quick look at his IMDb profile shows that he’s never been too picky about his roles. He’s been in gritty slasher films, wholesome family TV shows, Star Wars, Star Trek, and just about everything in-between. However, he held his first role sixty years ago. He appeared alongside his brother Ron Howard on The Andy Griffith Show.
TV SHOWS
Best Life

13 Stars You Didn't Realize May Never Act Again

Many of us will always remember the first movie in which we saw our favorite actor—it was when we fell in love with their talent, after all. But what about their last? All acting careers come to an end, and often it's not because the star passes—it's because they officially or unofficially choose to retire. While some actors have made official retirement announcements, others have simply quietly stopped working. Whether they want to enjoy their older years or simply fell out of love with making movies, the following 13 stars may never act again.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Here’s Why Ryan Reynolds Will Never Meet Scarlett Johansson In The MCU

Ryan Reynolds‘ Deadpool will soon make the leap from Fox’s X-Universe into the MCU. This will mean Reynolds shares a cinematic universe with his ex-wife Scarlett Johansson, who plays Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow. But, as pointed out by Looper, there’s a tonne of on and off-screen reasons why Wade and Natasha won’t cross paths – most of which should be very obvious.
MOVIES
TVLine

SNL: Kim Kardashian's Suitors Include Jesse Williams, John Cena, Chris Rock in Bachelorette Parody — Watch Video

Kim Kardashian West had no shortage of celebrity suitors to choose from during Saturday Night Live‘s Bachelorette parody. The premise of The Dream Guy was simple: West’s Rochelle had to choose which seven men would advance to the next round of the competition — and the one guy who didn’t receive a rose token would be sent home burned alive. Among Rochelle’s potential mates were Chace Crawford (Gossip Girl, The Boys), Tyler Cameron (The Bachelorette), Blake Griffin (of the Brooklyn Nets), Chris Rock (SNL), Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy), John Cena (Peacemaker) and, um… Kyle Mooney’s Zeek.  Also in the mix was Dream Guy “producer” Amy Schumer, who accepted Rochelle’s token with “both of my holes.” So, who advanced to the next round? And who was sent into a fiery pit to burn for all of eternity? Press PLAY on the video above to find out. West’s SNL debut kicked off with a self-deprecating monologue that acknowledged her unlikely turn as master of ceremonies (watch here). What followed were a stream of self-referential sketches, including The People’s Kourt, in which Kim played her own sister, Kourtney. Grade West’s episode via the following poll, then drop a comment with your full review.
TV & VIDEOS
Ok Magazine

Owen Wilson's Ex Varunie Vongsvirates Shares Photo Of Their Daughter Lyla, Who He's Allegedly 'Never Met'

Owen Wilson's daughter Lyla looks just like him in new photos posted by her mother Varunie Vongsvirates to celebrate the little girl's third birthday. The business development representative shared a sweet picture of her child to her Instagram account on Sunday, October 10, that she captioned, "Happy 3rd birthday to my wild child! I love you so much!!!!"
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston shares intimate bedroom photo in honour of special milestone

Jennifer Aniston celebrated a very special birthday on Monday – her dog Lord Chesterfield turned one. To mark the special occasion, the Friends star shared several pictures of him taken over the past year, but it was the ones of him now that got fans talking – as they appear to show Jennifer in her birthday suit.
CELEBRITIES
