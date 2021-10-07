CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preckwinkle pitches 2022 county budget with increased funding and more hiring

By Craig Dellimore
 5 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle outlined a new budget with no new taxes, fines or fees, and the hiring of more new employees.

The county ‘s $8-billion-dollar budget plan erases a projected $121-million dollar shortfall with some savings and what Chief Financial Officer Ammar Rizki says were unexpectedly higher tax revenues. He said the availability of sales taxes on internet purchases was a major factor.

The County’s also getting nearly a billion dollars in federal COVID-19 recovery funds, and Preckwinkle said some of that money will fund things like increased mental health services and housing assistance programs.

When asked if the 2022 Cook Co budget would include any lay offs, Cook County Budget Director Annette Guzman said, in fact, there will be hundreds more full-time employees.

Preckwinkle is expected to present next year's budget in a special meeting of the Cook County Board of Commissioners Thursday.

