This Ohio Baseball Team Is The Most Dominant Team in MLB Playoffs History

By Kelly Fisher
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Baseball is the great American pastime, and Ohio is home to the most dominant team in MLB playoffs history.

That’s according to BestOdds.com , which aims to serve as “America’s leading sports betting and education brand.” It ranked the Top 10 Most Dominant Teams in MLB Playoffs History, and revealed its findings on Monday (October 4). It turns out, one team from Ohio snagged the No. 1 spot.

Here’s how they did it:

“… BestOdds.com calculated the most successful postseason teams of all time in MLB, using data from 100-plus years of Major League Baseball .To calculate the most dominant team, teams that won at least seven games in the postseason (every MLB season after 1968 qualifies) are ranked according to their postseason winning percentage, with ties broken by the team with the most wins during the regular season.”

So, which Ohio team stood out among the rest?

The 1976 Cincinnati Reds.

Here’s what Best Odds had to say about the team:

“In 1976, the Cincinnati Reds swept the National League Championship Series (NLCS) and then the World Series for a total of seven postseason wins and no losses. That was after their runaway dominance of the NL West all season as their record ended up at 102-60. One of the most notable members of this powerful lineup was the not-yet-disgraced Pete Rose . Others included Johnny Bench , Joe Morgan , Tony Perez , and Ken Griffey Sr. It was the Reds’ second World Series victory in a row.”

Find more info — including the rest of the Top 10 list — here .

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Playoffs#Baseball#American#Major League Baseball#The Cincinnati Reds#Nlcs
