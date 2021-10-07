Citi Bike rider fatally struck on Henry Hudson Parkway in Manhattan

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — A man was fatally struck while riding a Citi Bike on the Henry Hudson Parkway in Manhattan overnight.

The man in his 40s was struck and killed while riding in the southbound lanes near West 104th Street shortly after midnight Thursday.

Police said the 73-year-old driver who hit the cyclist remained at the scene until paramedics arrived. The driver, Cho Young, of Fort Lee, New Jersey, was later taken into custody and charged with operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Bicycles are not allowed on roads with speed limits greater than 30 miles per hour.

The Citi Bike rider was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Morningside.

The collision shut down all lanes of the highway, which was reopened in time for the morning rush.

The incident comes a day after a man on an e-bike was killed in a hit-and-run on the Belt Parkway in Queens.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea on Wednesday sounded off on the increased use of motorized bikes and scooters, which has soared in the city since the pandemic started. He said riders are often not obeying traffic rules.

"What I am seeing lately is more bicycles, scooters, dirt bikes, skateboards with engines on them and I could go on and on, I think New Yorkers see it too, that are not stopping at stop signs, going the wrong way in bike lanes and I could go on," Shea said. "I'll tell you personally, and this will probably annoy some people, but I worry more when I step off the street at what's coming left and right, and it's not cars at this point in time and I think a lot of people share that view."

Shea's comments drew the ire of a Streetsblog reporter who pointed to statistics showing cars, trucks and buses were involved in most of the 200 fatalities in New York city streets this year.