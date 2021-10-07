CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

By All American Standards, Abortion is a Human Right

By Hannah Finley
 5 days ago

Hold on to your hats, but it actually is the responsibility of the judiciary branch to decide what is and is not a protected right under the constitution. A lot was said over the past week in support of the pro-life legislation passed in Texas two weeks ago. But first...

Independent Florida Alligator

A Polarized Debate: March for Abortion Rights

Gainesville hosted one of over 650 women's marches that took place throughout the United States on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Hundreds of people came out to Depot Park and the corner of University Avenue and 13th Street to participate in the North Central Florida March for Reproductive Rights & Justice. People chanted "My body! My choice!" and "What do we want? Women's rights! When do we want 'em? Now!"
GAINESVILLE, FL
gainesvilleiguana.org

National Abortion Rights NOW!

In just a few short weeks after Texas’ restrictive abortion law was green lighted by the Supreme Court, plans for massive nationwide resistance hatched, and Alachua County was right in the mix. Organized by National Women’s Liberation and North Central Florida Indivisible and a host of other organizations, twin marches from the UF Campus area and from Depot Park converged at newly dedicated Cora Roberson Park Saturday afternoon Oct. 2.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
foxillinois.com

'All abortion bans are extreme': People march in Urbana for women's rights

URBANA, Ill (WCCU) — Many people marched for women's rights and the controversial Texas abortion bill in Urbana on Saturday. Though for one march organizer, the cause doesn't stop there. "All abortion bans are extreme and restrictive and they target marginalized communities that are already marginalized enough by the health...
URBANA, IL
State
Texas State
cbslocal.com

Thousands March Nationwide For Abortion Rights

Hundreds of reproductive rights rallies were held this weekend. The biggest march was in Washington, D.C., where demonstrators headed straight to the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court. CBS News’ Nikole Killion reports.
PROTESTS
Elite Daily

Here Are All The Best Signs From The Abortion Rights Marches On Oct. 2

Thousands of people took part in Women’s Marches across the country on Saturday, Oct. 2 to protest restrictive abortion laws, with the main rally taking place on the Supreme Court steps in Washington D.C. The total of 660 demonstrations held everywhere from Austin to New York City were largely inspired by the Texas six-week abortion ban, and occurred only two days before the beginning of a new Supreme Court term that will decide on the future of the country’s abortion rights. To show their support of the pro-choice movement, protestors took to the streets with plenty of impassioned signs, including “Stop the spread of Tex-ism” and "Bans off our bodies.” Check out all the best signs from the abortion rights marches on Oct. 2 to see how demonstrators made a statement.
PROTESTS
crossroadstoday.com

Abortion rights activities rallied for abortion justice

(CNN) — Hundreds of people across the United States are marching today in support of reproductive rights as the most restrictive anti-abortion bill yet went into effect in Texas last month. Abortion rights activists are gathering at more than 600 marches across the US, holding placards and banners that read,...
PROTESTS
Rebel Yell

Protests in the United States for the right to abortion |

Washington (AP) – Thousands of people demonstrated for abortion rights in the U.S. capital Washington and other cities across the country on Saturday. A group of many organizations said they called for protests in all US states. In Washington, the demonstrators went to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court will soon be faced with yet another attempt to overturn current abortion rights in the United States.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX40

Activists march to preserve abortion rights

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An rally began online, then spread to the streets as people shared their concerns about the future of abortion rights. “Our bodies; our choice,” said abortion-rights activist Cierra Washington. “Shouldn’t anyone be able to tell us what to do with our bodies.” The demonstrations were part of a national day of […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
newhavenarts.org

A Human Rights Champion Gets Her Due

New Havener Kica Matos: The truth is that justice almost always comes through fierce, and sometimes lengthy battles." Lucy Gellman Photos. Find your fellow activists, accidental and otherwise. Look for them in the streets, in the state legislature, in college dining halls and sanctuary congregations. Once you know who they are, get to work.
NEW HAVEN, CT
city-countyobserver.com

Evansville Rally for Abortion Rights

Evansville, IN – October 2nd Evansville Rally for Abortion Rights will host a rally at the Four Freedoms Monument on the Evansville riverfront along with a voter registration drive to raise awareness around reproductive rights legislation around the country that will impact the reproductive health and essential care of members of our community and the tri-state area.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Vanity Fair

Justice Clarence Thomas, Who Upheld Texas Abortion Ban: It’s a Shame the Media Politicizes the Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguably the bench’s most conservative member, bemoaned the politicization of judges and warned against the highest court becoming “the most dangerous” branch of government during a Thursday speech at the University of Notre Dame. “I think the media makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference. So if they think you are antiabortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out,” said the George H. W. Bush–appointed justice, per a Washington Post report. “They think you’re for this or for that. They think you become like a politician. That’s a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions.”
TEXAS STATE
@JohnLocke

Garland Goes to War Against American Families

Miranda Devine writes in the New York Post about the U.S. attorney general’s misguided attack on families. Only a fool pokes a mama bear, but that’s Merrick Garland for you. The attorney general thought to be such a moderate that 20 Republicans confirmed his nomination turns out to be a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Balmer: The religious right and the abortion myth

On the face of it, the Texas bill banning abortion, and the Supreme Court’s narrow decision not to issue a stay, represents a vindication for the religious right, the culmination of more than four decades of trying to outlaw abortion. The history of that movement, however, is more complicated. Racism,...
U.S. POLITICS
coolhunting.com

Canadian Court Rules Misgendering is a Human Rights Violation

Four years ago, Canada passed the legally unprecedented C-16 bill, meant to protect people who are transgender and gender-nonconforming from discrimination based on identity. Last week, the bill was tested for the first time. During an employment dispute, the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal ruled in favor of Jessie Nelson, a gender-fluid restaurant worker who filed a complaint against their manager for purposefully misgendering them. The court ruled that deliberate misgendering in the workplace is a human rights violation, ordering the restaurant to pay Nelson damages. Pronouns are “a fundamental part of a person’s identity,” writes Tribunal representative Devyn Cousineau in the ruling. “Using the correct pronouns validates and affirms they are a person equally deserving of respect.” Learn more about this significant step in the right direction at Them.
CANADA
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Springs rallies for abortion rights

Sheryl Schliske hopes to never see younger generations have to go through what her generation experienced when seeking an abortion decades ago. Schliske, 71, was 23 when the U.S. Supreme Court upheld Roe v. Wade, effectively granting a choice to legal abortions without excessive government control. Before 1973, Schliske said...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
WCAX

Abortion Rights: Conversations throughout Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “We don’t want to go back. We want to go forward,” said Wendy Soliday of East Montpelier. Pro-Choice advocates gathered on the Statehouse steps Saturday to make their message clear. “It’s easy to sit back and do nothing, and then people won’t know this is happening....
VERMONT STATE
The Independent

What a ‘pro-life’ doctor said at the abortion hearing today was unacceptable, medically and morally

On Thursday, the House Oversight and Reform Committee held a hearing on abortion access in the country, discussing in particular the recent six-week abortion ban enacted in Texas. Numerous individuals provided testimony, including Democratic Representative Cori Bush; Gloria Steinem; the co-founder of the Reproductive Justice Movement, Loretta Ross; We Testify abortion storyteller and Texas Equal Access Fund worker, Maleeha Aziz; Dr Ghazaleh Moayedi, a Texas OB-GYN and abortion provider; and Dr Ingrid Skop, a member of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists.And surprise, surprise: The anti-choice doctor told a story littered with inaccuracies.It would have been easy...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
kpug1170.com

Abortion rights rally planned for Saturday

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Women’s rights activists have planned a Bellingham rally in support of abortion access. The rally is one of hundreds happening around the country sponsored by the Women’s March organization in response to the strict anti-abortion law passed in Texas and other similar laws being considered across numerous states.
BELLINGHAM, WA

