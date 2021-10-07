Homecoming Returns Home

After going virtual last year, spectators will once again line the two-mile stretch of George Street to celebrate “Hometown Heroes” at this year’s Millersville Community Parade. The parade, a joint venture of Millersville University and the community, will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 16 to thank all our “Hometown Heroes” who have helped us through the COVID-19 pandemic, kept the University running and our entire community safe, all while showcasing their Millersville pride.