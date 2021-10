Let’s eat! Latest inspection grades for restaurants, other facilities

ELIZABETHTOWN — September closes with the most deaths and third-most positive tests reported, according to Bladen County Health Department numbers released last week. There were 19 fatalities, 552 cases and 822 recoveries in the reports for the ninth month of the calendar year, the 18th month since the first case was recorded here. The height of that surge was earlier in the month, coming out of August when there were 17 deaths and a record 964 cases. On Aug. 27, there were 406 cases considered active; September closed with 108 and that number dropped to 105 on Friday.

BLADEN COUNTY, NC ・ 10 DAYS AGO