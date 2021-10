EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — A gas explosion in Edgewood leveled a home down to its foundation Sunday night. The explosion damaged adjacent homes and sent a resident of the house to a burn center with serious burns. Units from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company responded around 9:30 p.m. to the scene at the 2500 block of Thornberry Road for multiple reports of the explosion. Surrounding fire companies and departments put the resulting fire from the explosion out by midnight. #BREAKING – Deputy State Fire Marshals are actively investigating a house explosion in the 2500 block of Thornberry Dr in Edgewood. It has been...

EDGEWOOD, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO