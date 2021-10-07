CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Editorial: Consequences needed for vaccine mandates to work

By Hearst Connecticut Media Editorial Board
 5 days ago

For all the complaints that vaccine mandates have elicited around the state, it’s worth pointing out how successful they are. Under an order from Gov. Ned Lamont, state employees had faced an Oct. 5 deadline to either be vaccinated or agree to regular COVID tests. Some 1,200 state employees, or about 4 percent of the 30,300 people who work in executive branch agencies, had failed to receive the vaccine or agree to start weekly testing as of Tuesday afternoon, the governor’s office said.

