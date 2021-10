LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Prospective firefighters took agility tests in Louisville on Tuesday morning to see if they had the physical prowess to take on the job. First, candidates went through an orientation with retired Chief Rick Larkins to prepare. Then, the physical test began. Prospective recruits went through stations like the "stair stepper," carrying an additional 75 pounds or pulling a hose, both of which are activities a firefighter would be expected to do during a run.

