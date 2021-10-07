Appleton resident John Cuff sworn in as Outagamie County's newest board member
APPLETON – John Cuff, a retired businessman and Appleton resident, is the Outagamie County Board’s newest member, following a swearing-in ceremony Thursday. Cuff’s first County Board meeting will be Tuesday. He's replacing the board's vice chairman, Travis Thyssen, who moved from the county to become Gibraltar’s first town administrator. Cuff will represent District 21, which includes northwest Appleton and northeast Grand Chute.www.postcrescent.com
