CMT PREMIERE: Kesha Joins Walker Hayes For A “Frickin Fun” “Fancy Like” Remix Video

By Marcus K. Dowling
CMT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeteran country crooner Walker Hayes achieving viral, top-five pop crossover success with “Fancy Like” spawned from a truth-telling moment regarding his lifestyle for the father of six. Now, via a pairing — and now debuting video — with pop star Kesha, the fact that millions nationwide agree that washing down Applebee’s Bourbon Street steak with a whipped cream-topped Oreo milkshake is ideal expands deeper and further than the song’s humble roots could’ve ever imagined.

www.cmt.com

#Cmt Music#Cmt Premiere#Abc Radio
