CMT PREMIERE: Kesha Joins Walker Hayes For A “Frickin Fun” “Fancy Like” Remix Video

“Regarding the unique moments of the shoot, for the 1986 clip for ’No Place Like Home,’ written by Paul Overstreet,…this is a tough one since there seems to be no one around that has a memory of it,” writes Randy Travis to CMT. “The director for the video shoot was highly touted Michele Mahrer, from Australia, he continues. “Much of the shoot took place in an AFI (America Film Institute) studio, where Michele was privy to the latest technologies in video production at the time. Since this was the first music video I had been a part of — and surprisingly the only music video that was done for my debut album, Storms of Life — I didn’t know what to look for, in flaws or fascinations.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO